Is the ‘Homemade Treadmill Boat in India’ Video Real or Fake? Viral Reel Is AI-Generated, Reveals Fact Check

Mumbai, February 24: Is the "homemade treadmill boat in India" video real or fake? The question comes as a video going viral on social media is making the alleged claim that the clip showing a homemade treadmill boat is real. The viral clip shows a woman running on what appears to be a homemade treadmill boat as a senior couple is seen seated on the boat. The video was shared on Instagram with the caption reading, "Homemade treadmill boat in India".

The video has garnered nearly 68,000 views on the photo and video sharing platform. In the video, the woman who is seen running on the homemade treadmill boat is heard saying, "Beti bachao beti padhao". The video shows her running on a treadmill to power a boat for a senior couple. Since being shared online, many believed the video to be true. However, a fact check of the viral clip revealed a completely different truth. Did ‘Valerie Starfen’ Fly to Japan to Rescue Baby Monkey ‘Punch’? Fact Check Reveals Viral Videos Are AI-Generated.

AI-Generated Video of Homemade Treadmill Boat in India Goes Viral

Viral clip shows woman running on treadmill to power a boat for a senior couple (Photo Credits: X/aikalaakari)

It was found that the viral video showing a homemade treadmill boat in India is not real but was created using artificial intelligence (AI). The video was shared on Instagram by a user identified as Rahul Nanda, who describes himself as an AI Filmmaker on the social media platform. As per his bio, Nanda is a VFX artist with 18 years of experience in media. Is the ‘Electric Vehicle Running While Charging Via Generator’ Video Real or Fake? Fact Check Reveals Viral Reel Is AI-Generated.

Rahul Nanda is known for sharing AI-generated reels on Instagram, with his content generating over three billion views so far. The viral video of "homemade treadmill boat in India" features an AI info label on Instagram, thereby confirming that the content is entirely AI-generated. Hence, it can be concluded that the viral video showing homemade treadmill boat in India is not real but an AI-generated video. The clip was shared by an AI filmmaker.

