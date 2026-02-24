New Delhi, February 24: To increase farmers’ income, the Central government provides financial assistance through the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM Kisan) scheme. Under this Direct Benefit Transfer initiative, eligible farmers receive INR 6,000 per year in three equal installments of INR 2,000 each.

So far, the government has released 21 installments under the scheme. On November 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the 21st installment in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, disbursing around INR 18,000 crore to over nine crore farmers. In total, more than INR 4 lakh crore has been transferred to beneficiaries since the scheme was launched. PM Kisan Yojana 22nd Instalment Date: How To Check the Beneficiary Status of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme.

What Is PM Kisan Scheme?

PM Kisan was announced in the Interim Budget 2019 by then Finance Minister Piyush Goyal and later launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is now considered the world’s largest Direct Benefit Transfer scheme. PM Kisan 22nd Installment Date: Know Steps To Complete PM Kisan E-KYC Online at pmkisan.gov.in As Farmers Await Latest Kist of INR 2,000.

Under the scheme:

• Farmers receive INR 2,000 every four months

• Total annual benefit is INR 6,000

• Installments are released in April to July, August to November, and December to March

• Money is directly transferred to beneficiaries’ bank accounts

When Will Farmers Receive the 22nd Installment of PM Kisan?

As per media reports, the 22nd installment of PM Kisan is expected to be released in March 2026. However, the government has not yet announced the official release date.

Farmers are advised to:

• Complete eKYC

• Check beneficiary status online

• Verify Aadhaar and bank account details

• Apply if not already registered

Who Is Eligible for PM Kisan Scheme?

To receive benefits under PM Kisan, a farmer must:

• Be an Indian citizen

• Own cultivable land

• Be a small or marginal farmer

• Not be a retiree receiving pension of INR 10,000 or more per month

• Not have filed income tax

• Not be an institutional landholder

Farmers should ensure all details are updated to avoid delay in receiving the upcoming 22nd installment.

