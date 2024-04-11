New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) chief Naveen Patnaik announced the fourth list of nine candidates for the Odisha Assembly elections and one candidate for Lok Sabha elections.

The BJD party sources stated that Lekhasri Samantasinghar has been fielded from Balasore Lok Sabha seat.

Also Read | Bihar: Mutilated Body of Man Found Near His House in Gopalganj, Investigation Underway.

As per the BJD sources, the candidates who have been fielded for the Odisha Assembly Elections are Prabhu Jani from Laxmipur, Gitanjali Routray from Paradip, Prasanna Acharya from Sambalpur, Rohit Pujari from Rairakhol, Madhab Sardar from Telkoi, Braja Pradhan from Talcher, Manorama Mohanty from Narla, Chakramani Kanhar from Baliguda, Ananta N Jena from BBSR-Central.

Earlier on Wednesday, BJD on Wednesday announced a 38-member manifesto committee for the Lok Sabha elections.

Also Read | BSP Changes Its Motto 'Sarvjan Hitai, Sarvjan Sukhai' to 'Bahujan Hitai, Bahujan Sukhai' Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

The Committee will discuss with various sectors of society, different areas and different age groups to prepare a manifesto.

Berhampur MP and BJD Vice-President Chandrashekhar Sahu has been appointed as the chairman of the committee.

Debi Prasad Mishra, Pratap Deb, Saudam Marndi, Mangala Kissan, Padmanav Behera and Kasturi Mohapatra have been appointed as Co-chairmen of the committee.

Earlier on Thursday, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) President Naveen Patnaik announced the second list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Odisha.

Notably, in the 2019 Assembly polls, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) secured a significant victory with 112 seats, with Naveen Patnaik becoming CM for the fifth consecutive time since 2000.

The Election Commission announced that the elections in Odisha will be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections and will be completed in four phases, starting from Phase one on May 13, Phase two on May 20, Phase three on May 25 and the final Phase on June 1.

The results will be announced on June 4. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)