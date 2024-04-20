India News | BJD Releases Star Campaigners' List for LS, Assembly Polls

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 20 (ANI): Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Saturday announced a 40-star campaigners' list for the Assembly and the Lok Sabha polls featuring Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, BJD Leader Kartik Pandian, and BJD organization Secretary Pranab Prakash Das in the list among others.

A host of ministers, former ministers, MLAs, and cine stars are also included in the list. Senior leaders Debi Prasad Mishra, Prasanna Acharya, and Sarada Prasad Nayak are among others on the list.

Also Read | Gurugram Wall Collapse: Four Dead, Two Injured After Wall Collapses at Cremation Ground in Madanpuri Area, CCTV Footage Surfaces.

Ministers like Pratap Keshari Deb, Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak, Niranjan Pujari, Ashok Chandra Panda, Tukuni Sahu, and Rita Sahu will also campaign for the party candidate.

Odia cine stars Arindam Roy and Kuna Tripathy also found a place in the list of star campaigners.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Talks About 'Make in India' but Wants Chinese Goods To Be Sold in Country, Says Rahul Gandhi.

Earlier on Wednesday, BJD released the fifth list of candidates for the Odisha Assembly Elections 2024. Odisha Chief Minister and BJD Chief Naveen Patnaik will contest from Kantabanji seat apart from his home turf Hinjili, which was declared before.

Notably, in the 2019 Assembly polls, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) secured a significant victory with 112 seats, with Naveen Patnaik becoming CM for the fifth consecutive time since 2000.

The Election Commission announced that the elections in Odisha will be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections and will be completed in four phases, starting from Phase one on May 13, Phase two on May 20, Phase three on May 25 and the final Phase on June 1. The results will be announced on June 4. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)