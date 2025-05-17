Bhubaneswar, May 17 (PTI) Opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Saturday came down heavily on the 11-month-old BJP government in Odisha and expressed concern over the prevailing political and economic situation in the state.

These issues were discussed in detail at the first meeting of the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of the BJD, chaired by party president Naveen Patnaik, PAC member Niranjan Pujari told reporters.

The PAC is the highest decision-making body of the regional party.

"The PAC expressed concern on the tardy pace of economic and industrial development in the state and demanded that the BJP government should work towards economic development instead of wasting taxpayers' money on changing the colour and name of BJD-era schemes for political gains," Pujari said.

In a statement, the party said the PAC also discussed the prevailing political situation of the state and expressed concern on various problems faced by people.

"It was hoped that the government would take steps to overcome the current stagnation in the development sectors and fulfill the aspirations of people," the party said.

"The meeting paid tributes to the 26 people who lost their lives in the Pahalgam attack," Pujari said, adding that the regional party praised the unparalleled skill, courage and strength of the Indian armed forces for the success of 'Operation Sindoor'.

"The valour exhibited by the armed forces has made India proud. BJD is proud of the Indian Army," he said.

Expressing concern over the alleged "stagnation" in the development sector, the BJD praised party president Naveen Patnaik for the remarkable progress achieved under his leadership in industrial development, as highlighted in a recently published ICRA Report.

