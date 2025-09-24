New Delhi [India] September 24 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Malviya on Wednesday accused the Congress of "rioting" in Ladakh and attacked Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

Amit Malviya posted on X, "This man rioting in Ladakh is Phuntsog Stanzin Tsepag, Congress Councillor for Upper Leh Ward. He can be clearly seen instigating the mob and participating in violence that targeted the BJP office and the Hill Council. Is this the kind of unrest Rahul Gandhi has been fantasising about?"

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey also alleged in a post on X, "A fire was set at @BJP4India office in Ladakh, @RahulGandhi ji, its leader is your GEN Z, Phuntsog Stanzin Tsepag, who is an elected ward member from the @INCIndia party. will be the consequence of playing with fire? Stop challenging BJP workers,"

A massive protest by the people of Ladakh demanding statehood and the inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule turned into clashes with police in Leh on Wednesday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Leh was also targeted as protesters clashed with the police.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk who has been on a hunger strike, issued a video and expressed sorrow for the violence in Leh, and called for peace to prevail.

He said, "I am sad to inform you that there was vandalism in Leh during a protest. Many offices and police vehicles were vandalised and burned. A bandh was announced in Leh, but the youth came in large numbers...This was youth's anger, a Gen-Z revolution..."

Sharing the video on X, Wangchuk wrote, "Very sad by the events in Leh. My message of the peaceful path failed today. I appeal to the youth to please stop this nonsense. This only damages our cause."

National Conference MLA Tanvir Sadiq said, "It is very unfortunate that everything has been mishandled. The way J&K is being mishandled, Ladakh is also being mishandled in a similar way. While this is true, we condemn violence and hope that the central government sitting in Delhi will sit down and talk with the people of Ladakh..."

The Sixth Schedule of the Constitution contains Article 244(2) and 275(1), which reads, "Provisions as to the Administration of Tribal Areas in the States of Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram." (ANI)

