Dehradun, Dec 24 (PTI) The Uttarakhand BJP on Tuesday accused the Congress of spreading lies in the name of Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar.

Hitting back at the Congress leaders from Delhi who have slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his remarks on Ambedkar in Parliament, state BJP president Mahendra Bhatt said those who give reservation of Dalits and backward classes to Muslims in their governments are now spreading lies in the name of Baba Saheb.

"This is the same party which wants to increase the reservation limit to more than 50 per cent to benefit its minority vote bank," Bhatt said, and dared local Congress leaders to clarify whether they are in favour of this.

Senior Congress leader and CWC member Gurdeep Singh Sappal had demanded Amit Shah's eviction from the Modi cabinet at a press conference here on Monday, charging him with showing disrespect to the chief architect of the Constitution in Parliament.

Calling the Congress a machine of telling lies, the state BJP chief said the Nehru family always insulted Baba Saheb Ambedkar.

"Everyone knows Nehru opposed Ambedkar being on the Drafting Committee of the Constitution. He campaigned against Ambedkar in his election, got him defeated twice and expressed happiness over his defeat, did not give land in Delhi even for his last rites, never considered him worthy of the Bharat Ratna and committed the sin of erasing his identity by ignoring the places associated with his life," Bhatt said.

The Congress party never accepted the constitutional right of reservation given by Baba Saheb to the backward and deprived sections, he said, adding the

Congress governments suppressed the Kaka Kalelkar and the Mandal Commission reports.

Baba Saheb was always against minority appeasement and suffered its consequences at the hands of the Congress during his lifetime, he said.

" Even today, in states ruled by the INDI Alliance, the right of backward classes has been given to the Muslim community. The Congress party has made unsuccessful attempts to give reservation to Muslims five times in the last three decades.

"The motive behind the promise of increasing the maximum fixed limit of reservation beyond 50 per cent by the Congress and its allies is to give reservation to the Muslim community on the basis of religion only," he said.

He dared the Congress leaders of Uttarakhand to clarify whether they are in favour of their governments giving reservation meant for backward classes to Muslims.

