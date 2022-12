Bhubaneswar, Dec 2 (PTI) BJP supporters and hundreds of farmers on Friday gheraoed the Odisha assembly, demanding justice for cultivators who have been witnessing agrarian crisis.

The farmers led by BJP leader Bhrugu Baxipatra held a 'padayatra' (march) from the party's state headquarters here to Mahatma Gandhi Marg, about two kilometre, where the saffron camp's activists have been staging 'dharna' for 15 days.

The agitating farmers carried ploughs and came in bullock carts and tractors. They were stopped by the police near the assembly.

The party came down heavily on the BJD government over "delay in providing farm assistance, crop insurance, supply of fertilisers and 'Kalia' scheme benefits.

It also alleged that the government's "potato and onion missions have completely failed".

But despite that, there is "no policy in place" to help farmers recover losses, the BJP leader said.

The saffron party also claimed that the farmers are getting only Rs 4,000 under the Kalia scheme, instead of Rs 10,000 as promised by the chief minister ahead of the 2019 elections.

The opposition BJP also alleged that the government has failed to manage proper paddy procurement.

It also highlighted that there is "acute shortage of cold storage in the state". AAM

