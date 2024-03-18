Guwahati, Mar 18 (PTI) Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday said the BJP-led NDA will sweep the Lok Sabha elections in the Northeast and win more than 23 seats out of 25 in the region.

He said people of the region will again repose faith on the ruling alliance due to the development activities undertaken in the region over the last 10 years.

"The mood is in favour of BJP and its allies because under the leadership of Narendra Modi ji, there has been tremendous development in the last 10 years," Sonowal told reporters at the state party headquarters here, his first visit since being named the BJP's candidate from Dibrugrah Lok Sabha constituency.

Claiming that the NDA will win more than 12 seats in Assam and over 23 in the Northeast, he added, "Northeast people firmly believe that the region will prosper further if Modi ji comes to power for the third term."

Refusing to comment on his political rivals, the BJP leader said, "We consider all opponents with dignity, whoever that it may be."

In the outgoing Lok Sabha, BJP and its allies have 19 MPs from the region, Congress has four, AIUDF one and one is an Independent.

