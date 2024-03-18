Encounter Specialist Vinod Badola Attacked by Chain Snatchers at Nehru Park in Delhi, Here's How the Cop Fought Back

New Delhi, March 18: Vinod Badola, an acclaimed encounter specialist, faced a harrowing situation when he was attacked by chain snatchers while jogging in Nehru Park, Delhi. Despite the armed assault, Badola demonstrated remarkable courage and skill, managing to overpower one of the assailants and cooperating with authorities to apprehend both perpetrators. According to multiple reports, the incident occurred during Badola's routine jog, where he was targeted by two snatchers.

As per reports, the dramatic incident took place on Saturday evening, March 16, when Vinod Badola, renowned for his courage and numerous accolades, including the President's award for bravery, was targeted by two snatchers while out for a leisurely jog in Nehru Park. Initially attempting to snatch Badola's chain, the attackers escalated their violence, resorting to physical assault and brandishing a firearm. Animal Cruelty in Delhi: Woman Locks Puppies Inside Car in Chirag Enclave, People Break Vehicle’s Glass to Rescue Them; Viral Videos Surface.

Undeterred, Badola bravely confronted the armed snatchers, engaging them in a fierce physical altercation despite being outnumbered and unarmed. Badola used his extensive training and expertise in combat techniques, such as Krav Maga, to overpower one of the assailants, disarming him and swiftly alerting the police to the unfolding situation. Despite the escape of one culprit, Badola coordinated with local law enforcement to track down and apprehend the second perpetrator, ensuring both were brought to justice. Delhi Metro Fight Video: Violent Brawl Between Passengers Inside Metro Goes Viral.

DCP (New Delhi) Devesh Mahla confirmed the identities of the snatchers, Gaurav and Pawan Dev, both facing severe charges of robbery with intent to cause harm. Badola's heroic actions underscored his unwavering commitment to upholding law and order, with his illustrious career marked by numerous high-profile encounters and anti-terror operations. Notably, Badola's valorous efforts have been recognised with prestigious awards, including the Union Home Minister’s Special Operations Medal, further solidifying his reputation as an exemplary officer dedicated to serving and protecting the community.

