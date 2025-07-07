New Delhi, Jul 7 (PTI) The BJP on Monday appointed Ashwani Kumar Sharma, an MLA of the Punjab Assembly, as working president of its state unit.

BJP national president J P Nadda made the appointment, in an indication that Sharma may be elected as the state unit chief when the organisational polls conclude in some time.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Rains: Mandi BJP MP Kangna Ranaut Visits Disaster-Hit Areas in Her Lok Sabha Constituency After Facing Flak Within Party, Draws Local Anger (See Pics).

Former Lok Sabha MP Sunil Kumar Jakhar is the current president of the Punjab BJP. He had resigned in September last year but was asked by the party to continue till his replacement is named.

With internal polls underway in the party, its leadership has apparently decided to opt for Sharma, a seasoned organisation leader with roots in the RSS who has headed its state unit in the past as well, to replace Jakhar.

Also Read | CID Actor Hrishikesh Pandey Says 'Promote Togetherness, Not Division' Amid Marathi Language Row.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)