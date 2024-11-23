New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday appointed former AAP leader and minister Kailash Gahlot as a Member of the Delhi Assembly Election Coordination Committee.

Kailash Gahlot resigned as Delhi Transport Minister and also from AAP on November 17 and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) the next day.

The appointment was made by Delhi BJP Chief Virendra Sachdeva with the approval of the party's senior leadership.

Gahlot also met Union Health Minister and BJP chief JP Nadda on Friday and discussed the preparations regarding Delhi assembly polls expected early next year.

Gahlot described it as a "courtesy meeting".

"During the discussion, guidance was received on various issues related to the organization and public service," Kaikash Gahlot said in a post in hindi on X.

"It was also discussed during the meeting that a BJP government should be formed in Delhi so that the national capital gets world class development and people get very good public services," he said.

After joining the BJP, former AAP leader and minister Kailash Gahlot said that over a prolonged period and he mustered "Courage" to quit after seeing dilution in values and principles in the party.

Speaking to ANI, Gahlot said, "It doesn't happen overnight, it happens over a prolonged period. It takes time to understand a few things. I am repeating this again and again that we are connected to some values and principles. If we see some dilution in the same, I think I mustered the courage to quit. There are several others like me who are unable to muster courage. I think they will continue."

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) released first list of 11 candidates for the assembly elections in Delhi.

The party named candidates for constituencies including Chhatarpur, Kiradi, Vishwas Nagar, Rohtash Nagar, Laxmi Nagar, Badarpur, Seelampur, Seemapuri, Ghonda, Karawal Nagar and Matiala seats.

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly polls, AAP won 62 out of the 70 seats. The BJP managed to win only eight seats. (ANI)

