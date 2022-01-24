Jammu, Jan 24 (PTI) The BJP on Monday directed its leadership in Jammu and Kashmir to ensure that all party activists participate in flag-hoisting functions on Republic Day in maximum places in the union territory following COVID-19 guidelines.

The party also stressed on grassroots meetings -- Shakti Kendra Pramukh Sammelans -- to inculcate in workers an ideal of putting the nation first and the culture of lifelong selfless service.

Also Read | Cyber Criminals Transferred Rs 12 Crore From 100 Different Bank Accounts of AP Mahesh Cooperative Urban Bank in Hyderabad.

"Senior party leaders should ensure that all the party activists participate in flag-hoisting functions on Republic Day in maximum places but in small groups following Covid protocols," BJP Jammu and Kashmir unit president Ravinder Raina said a party meeting here.

The party also decided to focus on the involvement of prominent civil society members and the youth in the ongoing party programmes.

Also Read | Republic Day Parade 2022: Warli Art of Maharashtra To Be Proudly Displayed at R-Day in New Delhi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)