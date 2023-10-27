Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 27 (ANI): Reacting to the arrest of Trinamool Congress minister Jyotipriya Mallick in an alleged case of corruption in PDS ration distribution, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Agnimitra Paul said that Mamata Banerjee needs to be interrogated too as she is the Chief Minister of the state.

Jyotipriya has been arrested in a case of alleged corruption in PDS ration distribution in the state. The arrest came a day after the ED conducted searches at Mallick's residence in Salt Lake, on the outskirts of Kolkata.

Agnimitra Paul told ANI "This was about to happen; we were waiting for it. A huge scam has happened and Mamata Banerjee needs to take responsibility for it. If Jyotipriya Mallick is being interrogated, Mamata Banerjee needs to be interrogated before that because she is the CM and under her, all these things happened. She didn't know? What is she there for? Ask her to resign and sit at home. But before you resign, you need to face interrogation. You knew everything."

Minister Jyotipriya Mallick, was brought to ESI Hospital in Joka for a medical examination in the early hours of Friday.

"West Bengal minister Jyotipriya Mallick has been arrested by ED in connection with an alleged case of corruption in rationing distribution," the agency stated in an official release.

"I am the victim of a grave conspiracy," the arrested minister was heard telling media persons while he was being escorted out of his Salt Lake residence.

The ED has been carrying out searches in connection with an alleged case of corruption in ration distribution.

Mallick is currently the state minister for Forest Affairs and previously held the portfolio for the Food and Civil Supplies department.

West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Sukanta Majumdar on Thursday said that raids by the Enforcement Directorate at Trinamool Congress leader Jyotipriya Mallick should have taken place much earlier.

Speaking to ANI, Majumdar took a swipe at the TMC leader saying that people like him should be kept in jail. (ANI)

