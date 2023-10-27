Thane, October 27: The Thane police recently arrested a 56-year-old man for allegedly molesting his daughter-in-law. The accused, a developer, was arrested on Thursday from Dombivli after the 26-year-old woman lodged a complaint against him. Police officials said that in the last few months, the accused was teasing his daughter-in-law.

However, the woman lodged a complaint when the accused "crossed the limit." According to a report in the Times of India, the incident came to light on Tuesday, October 24, when the accused touched his daughter-in-law inappropriately. In her complaint, the woman said that the incident occurred while her father-in-law was teaching her how to drive a car. Thane Shocker: Man Stabbed to Death for Refusing to Give Money to Buy Liquor.

An officer said that there are several cases registered against the accused, including an attempt to murder. The accused was arrested on Thursday after the woman lodged a complaint against him on Tuesday. Later, he was produced before a court, which sent him into judicial custody.

Nitin Gite, senior police inspector of Dombivli police station said that the accused own a construction firm in Dombivli. In a similar incident last month, the police arrested a 48-year-old man, a drawing teacher in a school in Thane city of Maharashtra, for allegedly molesting a Class 10 student. Thane Shocker: Child Abuse Accused Sexually Assaults Minor Boy in Toilet in Ulhasnagar, Threatens To Kill Victim; Arrested.

The accused, Yogesh Ahire, was arrested by the police in connection with the incident that occurred more than a month ago. The incident occurred on August 9, when the victim went to the teacher's room in her school in Kalwa, The accused teacher misbehaved with the student and even touched her inappropriately. "He also used objectionable language," a police official said.

