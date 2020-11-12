New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Accusing the ruling Trinamool Congress of involvement in an attack on its West Bengal unit president Dilip Ghosh's convoy, the BJP on Thursday claimed that the Bihar poll results have jolted the TMC head and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who has turned "desperate".

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia also blamed the TMC for his party workers' alleged murder in the state at a press conference to hit out at Banerjee.

"This murderous game is being played in a bid to cling to power by any means...A wind of change is blowing across West Bengal and this has made her desperate," he said.

He also referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech at the BJP headquarters on Wednesday in which he had launched an indirect attack on the TMC, saying those who cannot challenge the BJP democratically have resorted to murdering its workers.

Bhatia said, "You know you cannot fight the BJP's ideology. That is why as many as 115 BJP workers have been killed."

The TMC has in the past rejected the BJP's charge.

Bhatia cited the names of several BJP workers who, he alleged, were killed at the ruling party's behest.

Accusing the state government of practicing "communal and appeasement" politics, the BJP spokesperson said Banerjee "loves" Rohingya infiltrators and speaks against their expulsion from the country while looks the other way when Indian citizens are "attacked".

"Why this silence? She is looking the other way while TMC workers are spreading 'jungle raj' in the state," he said.

Stones were hurled and black flags shown at BJP state president Ghosh's convoy in Jaigaon area of Bengal's Alipurduar district on Thursday, where he had gone to attend party programmes, police said.

Assembly polls are due in the first half of 2021 in West Bengal, a politically crucial state where the BJP hopes to come to power for the first time by ending Banerjee's 10-year-old rule.

