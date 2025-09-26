New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi President Saurabh Bharadwaj on Thursday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of betraying Delhi's rural population by allegedly imposing a toll of Rs 235 on the newly inaugurated Urban Extension Road (UER-2), despite earlier assurances of exemption.

Calling it "BJP's trademark deceit," Bharadwaj alleged that the ruling party misled villagers by falsely claiming that no toll would be collected from local residents during the Prime Minister's inauguration of the expressway. "They lie first, then pretend their own government doesn't listen to them," he charged.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Police-Dispatch Team Member Injured in Brutal Attack in Vidisha; Accused on the Run.

"This cheating of Delhi's rural villages was bound to happen," Bharadwaj said in a post on X. "Today, thousands of residents who have been living in Delhi's rural villages for centuries will be forced to pay a toll of Rs 235 just to travel within their own Delhi, to a neighbouring village"

He further alleged that BJP leaders lied to villagers to ensure a large turnout at the event. "When the Prime Minister's inauguration was to take place and a crowd was needed, the MLA lied to the villagers that no toll would be charged. But after the inauguration, the toll has been imposed," he said.

Also Read | Adani Green Talks 2025: Gautam Adani Urges Young Entrepreneurs To Shape India's 'Second Freedom Struggle' To Drive Tech, Social Innovation and Equality.

The AAP leader accused BJP legislators of routinely disowning their own government's policies. "It is a special habit of the BJP government that their MLAs and MPs raise their hands and claim that the government is not listening, while the government itself belongs to their own party," he added.

Bharadwaj also questioned the BJP's contribution to the development of Delhi's rural areas, saying, "Today, villagers are wondering what the BJP has given to Delhi's rural areas. There was a time when the BJP did not receive votes in Delhi's villages. Mostly, only the trader community was the BJP's traditional voter base."

Citing previous instances of alleged anti-people policies, he recalled the sealing drive in Delhi under the BJP-led Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the Central Government in 2017. "When the BJP came to power in the MCD and the Centre, large-scale sealing of shops was done in Delhi in 2017. Lakhs of shopkeepers and workers employed in those shops were rendered jobless. Since then, BJP MPs have been fooling the people in the same way," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)