New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) The BJP on Sunday blamed AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal for murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, saying that the Delhi Chief Minister governs Punjab through a remote control.

Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after the state government withdrew his security cover.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, party spokesperson Sambit Patra alleged that the secret list which had the names of those whose security was removed was made public.

"In a way, it was an open invitation to murderers, that you can do you work … Arvind Kejriwal is responsible for this murder," Patra said

Speaking at the same press conference, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa got apparently emotional. He said Kejriwal and Raghav Chaddha travel with 90 and 45 gunmen but they took away the security of a popular Punjabi singer.

Moosewala, 27, had joined the Congress last year ahead of the Punjab assembly polls.PTI JTR

