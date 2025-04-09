New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): The BJP government on Wednesday canceled 177 nomination appointments made by the AAP government in the government institutions of Delhi, an order stated.

Most of the appointments were political, from current MLAs to former MLAs, office bearers and members.

These appointments were made in AAP's Delhi Government Boards, committees and other constitutional bodies where the Delhi Government nominated members and officers.

According to the order, the Delhi government has canceled its nominations in 17 constitutional institutions, including the Delhi Jal Board, Animal Welfare Board, Delhi Haj Committee, Pilgrimage Development Committee, Urs Committee, Hindi Academy, Urdu Academy, Sahitya Kala Parishad, Punjabi Academy, and Sanskrit Academy.

In 2024, the AAP government appointed AAP MLA Pawan Rana chairman of the Delhi Jal Board, AAP MLA Vinay Mishra vice Chairman, and AAP leader Jitendra Tomar's wife, Preeti Tomar, member.

Similarly, former AAP MLA Abdul Rahman and Haji Yunus were nominated as members of the Delhi Haj Committee. AAP MLA Jarnail Singh was appointed as the Vice-Chairman of the Punjabi Academy in the previous government.

Former MLA Ajesh Yadav was appointed Chairman of the Agriculture Marketing Board, and member Aadil Ahmad Khan was appointed vice chairman.

Sources in the Delhi government argued that all these government institutions were political appointments of the previous government, which were made to benefit their leaders, and should be scrapped.

On April 8, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated several development projects in her constituency, Shalimar Bagh. She stated that 'achhe din' is beginning for slum dwellers as work will 'actually' be done for slums and colonies. The Chief Minister stated that the funds of Rs 700 crores in Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) is especially for the welfare of slum dwellers, and 52,000 flats that were made 10 years ago will now be given to them after renovation. Slamming the previous governments, CM Gupta asserted that they didn't work for slum dweller and misled people that the BJP government wouldn't work for them, but today, the BJP government is taking care of every poor and is ensuring basic facilities, water, parks, and toilets for them. (ANI)

