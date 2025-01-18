New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): BJP candidate from the New Delhi assembly seat, Parvesh Verma on Saturday met a group of injured youth at the Lady Hardinge Medical College. The BJP candidate alleged that the youth were injured after being hit by the car of AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

Giving details, one of the youths who identified himself as Rohit told ANI, "He (Arvind Kejriwal) signalled the driver to hit us. I have been injured. Three people have been injured...I am a voter of this (New Delhi) constituency."

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission Salary Pay Matrix: What Will Be Revised Salaries, Pensions for Central Govt Employees?.

Countering the allegations of stone pelting, Vishal, another injured youth said, "I am a resident of the (New Delhi) constituency. We just went there to ask him about jobs. Arvind Kejriwal signalled the driver of the car to hit us."

Dr Prashant told reporters "We have seen their injuries and they have injuries on their legs. We have given them first aid and now their X-ray is being conducted..."

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh: 2 Tourists Dead in Separate Paragliding Accidents in Kangra and Kullu Districts.

After the Aam Aadmi Party accused the Bharatiya Janata Party "goons" of attacking its national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, BJP candidate Parvesh Verma alleged that the former Chief Minister's vehicle "ran over" one of their party worker.

"The car of Arvind Kejriwal has gone ahead by crushing the workers of the BJP. The leg of the worker (BJP) has broken and I am going to the Lady Hardinge Medical College to inquire about his health...This is very shameful," the BJP leader told ANI earlier in the day.

Parvesh Verma also posted a video on the social media platform X and accused Kejriwal of hitting people with car, who were asking questions from him.

"When the people were asking questions, Arvind Kejriwal hit two youngsters with his car," Verma stated on X.

This comes Aam Aadmi Party alleged that former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's car was attacked during the election campaigning on Saturday.AAP shared a video on their official X handle which purportedly shows a stone being thrown at the Arvind Kejriwal's car.

AAP accused the Bharatiya Janata Party behind the attack and claimed that Kejriwal was attacked by the "people" of BJP candidate Parvesh Verma who was also campaigning at that time.

"Fearing defeat, BJP panicked, got its goons to attack Arvind Kejriwal While BJP candidate Pravesh Verma was campaigning, goons of BJP candidate Pravesh Verma attacked Arvind Kejriwal with bricks and stones and tried to hurt him so that he could not campaign. BJP people, Kejriwal ji is not going to be scared of your cowardly attack, the people of Delhi will give you a befitting reply," AAP wrote on X.

Delhi will go to the polls on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8. The New Delhi Assembly seat will see a triangular contest between Kejriwal, BJP's Parvesh Verma and Congress' Sandeep Dikshit.

The last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 20.

A three-way contest is on the cards in Delhi between the ruling AAP, BJP and Congress. Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat. AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections by winning 62 out of 70 seats while the BJP got eight seats. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)