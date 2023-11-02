New Delhi [India], November 2 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Central Election Committee meeting was held on Wednesday at the party headquarters in Delhi to finalise the names of its remaining candidates for the Rajasthan and Telangana assembly polls.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the party's national president JP Nadda and other leaders attended the meeting.

In the first phase of the meeting, deliberation was held regarding the Rajasthan Assembly elections and the party list of the candidates for the remaining 76 seats, while in the second phase, the Telangana Assembly elections were discussed in detail.

During the discussion on 76 seats of Rajasthan, BJP leader and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, election in-charge Prahlad Joshi, and Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal were among the leaders who were present.

According to sources, the list of 40 to 50 seats may be released today, Thursday.

However, as per the sources, consensus could not be reached on some seats, due to which discussion was held on the remaining seats at the residence of election in-charge Prahlad Joshi.

Election in-charge Prahlad Joshi, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, State in-charge Arun Singh, State President CP Joshi, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, co-in-charge Vijaya Rahatkar, Union Minister Kailash Chaudhary, Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal were present in the meeting which was held at Joshi's residence.

The BJP has been making vigorous efforts to return to power in the Congress-ruled Rajasthan.

The party is yet to name its candidates for 76 seats for the November 25 elections to the 200-member Rajasthan assembly.

The BJP has fielded seven MPs in the state.

A discussion was also held for the November 30 elections to the 119-member Telangana assembly. The party has so far declared candidates for 53 seats for the elections.

According to sources, there is a possibility of giving 8 to 10 seats to the Janasena Party.

"The list of about 40 to 45 seats may be released on Thursday," the source said, adding that candidates, belonging to the OBC community and women will be given importance in the Telangana Assembly elections.

BJP National Vice President DK Aruna (Gadwal) is not participating in the Assembly elections and the party is keen to field an OBC candidate in his place.

Two-time BRS Boath MLA Rathod Bapu Rao has quit the party and the Legislative Assembly peeved over the denial of the party ticket and has joined the BJP in the presence of Union Minister of Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast Region and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy, Rajya Sabha MP K Laxman and other senior leaders in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Now, there is speculation that Bapu Rao may get a chance to contest elections from the Adilabad Lok Sabha seat.

The BJP is seeking to regain its momentum in the BRS-ruled Telangana where the Congress is eying a comeback.

The party has fielded three MPs in Telangana polls. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)