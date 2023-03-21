Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 21 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Nanam Nagender on Tuesday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress are attempting to defame the Telangana government by issuing summons to party MLC K Kavitha in the Delhi Excise Policy case.

"The BJP and Congress are strategising to defame the Telangana government," BRS leader Nagender said while speaking to ANI.

Earlier today, K Kavitha said that she submitted all the phones she has used so far as she went for the third round of questioning in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) New Delhi office.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader ahead of a third round of questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Delhi Excise policy-linked money laundering case on Tuesday displayed to mediapersons the mobile phones used by her.

She displayed the phones to media persons before entering the ED office here. The BRS leader also submitted a letter addressed to ED officials.

"In continuance and furtherance of my repeated appearances before you and rendering all due assistance and cooperation and despite the actions of the agency being ex-facie malafide," Kavitha said in her letter.

"These phones are submitted without prejudice to my right and contentions and larger contention whether a women's phone can be intruded, in the teeth of her right to privacy," she said.

The BRS leader said alleged that "as it may, the deliberate leakage of the false accusation to the public has led to a political slugfest, wherein my political adversaries have been flaunting the accusations, accusing me of destroying the so-called evidence, and indulging in causing great harm to my reputation, and attempting to defame me, my political party as well as to lower my image in the eyes of the public at large."

She further added it is unfortunate that a premier agency like Enforcement Directorate is becoming a privy party to these acts and sabotaging and sacrificing its sacrosanct duty of free and fair investigation at the altar of vested political interest.

On Monday, the BRS MLC was grilled by the ED for almost ten hours in New Delhi.

According to sources, Kavitha sought to know from the ED officials how they could conclude that she was involved in the Delhi Excise policy case, but received no answers from the central agency officials on why she was being questioned, sources said.

The Telangana legislator had initially declined to participate in the investigation in the ED office and was willing to respond via emails. However, she later changed her mind and joined the investigation in the capital.

In response to a pointed query by Kavitha, the ED officials said that she was not called in for questioning as an "accused person". (ANI)

