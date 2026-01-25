New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): Rohit Sharma and Harmanpreet Kaur to be conferred with the Padma Shree award, along with para high jumper Praveen Kumar and hockey star Savita Punia, and others. Tennis legend Vijay Amritraj to receive the Padma Bhushan after the list of 2026 awardees was announced on the eve of the 77th Republic Day.

Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, India's men's team clinched the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 title in Barbados and the Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai. Harmanpreet Kaur's India women's side scripted history, lifting their first-ever ICC women's title in 2025 after winning the ODI World Cup at home.

For the year 2026, the President has approved conferment of 131 Padma Awards, including two duo cases (in a duo case, the Award is counted as one), as per the list below. The list comprises five Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri Awards.

Nineteen of the awardees are women, while the list also includes six persons from the categories of Foreign Nationals, Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) and Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs), along with 16 awardees honoured posthumously.

These Awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions held at Rashtrapati Bhawan, usually around March and April each year.

The Padma Awards are among the highest civilian honours of the country and are conferred in three categories -- Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. Padma Vibhushan is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service, Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of a high order, and Padma Shri for distinguished service in any field.

The awards are given across a wide range of disciplines, including art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, and civil service. The Padma Awards are presented by the President of India at ceremonial functions held every year at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

Full list of Padma Awards 2026 for sports persons:

Padma Bhushan - Vijay Amritraj.

Padma Shree - Baldev Singh, Bhagwandas Raikwar, K Pajanivel, Praveen Kumar, Rohit Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Savita Punia, Vladimer Mestvirishvili. (ANI)

