New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): On the occasion of the 77th Republic Day, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta addressed the residents of Delhi from Chhatrasal Stadium on Sunday, presenting a comprehensive report card of her government's 11-month tenure. She also laid out a forward-looking roadmap for the development of a 'Viksit Delhi', detailing the administration's key initiatives and future plans for the city.

In her address for the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, the Chief Minister said that over the past 11 months, her government has cleared decades of administrative inertia and placed Delhi on a new path of modernisation, a strengthened health ecosystem and economic empowerment. After hoisting the Tricolour, she shared details of initiatives undertaken in education, health and infrastructure, while also unveiling the roadmap ahead for the creation of a Viksit Delhi.

Also Read | Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 8 PM Live: Dear Magic Sunday Lottery Result of January 25 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

According to the release from the Chief Minister's Office, CM Gupta said that January 26 is not merely a date but a symbol of India's self-respect, democratic consciousness and complete sovereignty. She recalled that after Independence on August 15, 1947, India adopted its Constitution on January 26, 1950, declaring itself a nation of the people, by the people and for the people. Paying tribute to freedom fighters and martyrs, she said the Tricolour was earned through countless sacrifices. Referring to Lata Mangeshkar's song Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon, she paid homage to Bharat Ratna Dr B. R. Ambedkar and the makers of the Constitution.

Additionally, She stated that 2025-26 would be observed as a year of national remembrance and inspiration, marking milestones including the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur, the 165th birth anniversary of Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya, the 125th birth anniversary of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, the 101st birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee, 150 years of Vande Mataram, and the centenary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

Also Read | Padma Awards 2026: Dharmendra, V S Achuthanandan Get Padma Vibhushan Award; Rohit Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur Among Padma Shri Honourees.

Referring to Delhi's history, the Chief Minister said the city has repeatedly risen stronger despite destruction and reflects the soul of India. Aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Vision 2047, she said Delhi is moving ahead with renewed energy towards becoming a 'Viksit Delhi' as part of a 'Viksit Bharat'. She added that when her government assumed office nearly 11 months ago, entrenched disorder and long-pending bottlenecks posed major challenges, which are now being addressed through people-centric decisions guided by constitutional values and the principle of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'.

Highlighting welfare measures, the Chief Minister said that 50 Atal Canteens have been started in Delhi, providing nutritious meals at Rs 5 and benefiting over 50,000 people daily, with a target of one lakh beneficiaries per day. She said health remains a top priority, with modern IT systems introduced in government hospitals under Digital India, over one crore ABHA IDs created and online OPD services launched. Under Ayushman Bharat and the Vay Vandana scheme, six lakh registrations have been completed, and 20,000 patients have benefited. She added that more than 300 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs are operational across Delhi, along with new hospital blocks, public health laboratories and critical care units, supported by additional ambulances, dialysis machines and medical staff.

On education, the Chief Minister said 21 per cent of the 2025-26 Budget has been earmarked for the sector. The Delhi School Education Act, 2025 has been implemented to curb arbitrary fee hikes by private schools. Smart classrooms, digital libraries, laboratories and sports facilities are being developed in government schools, while an ultra-modern education hub is being built in Narela at a cost of Rs 1,300 crore. Scholarships are being provided to meritorious students and free laptops are being distributed to 1,200 toppers of Classes 10 and 11.

Calling sports a vital instrument of nation-building, she said Delhi offers the highest incentives for athletes in the country, with Olympic and Paralympic gold medallists receiving Rs 7 crore, silver medallists Rs 5 crore and bronze medallists Rs 3 crore. She added that construction of the Delhi Sports University at Mundka has commenced.

On infrastructure and transport, the Chief Minister said capital expenditure for 2025-26 has been doubled and an MoU signed with the RBI to strengthen financial management. She said the government aims to convert Delhi's entire public bus fleet to 100 per cent electric over the next three years by adding 11,000 electric buses. Expansion of charging infrastructure, redevelopment of ISBTs, Metro network expansion to 500 km, and last-mile connectivity through e-buses, e-autos, e-taxis and rapid rail projects are underway.

She said initiatives such as Pink Cards for women and the transgender community, new expressways, flyovers, underpasses and elevated roads will help decongest the city. Under the Safe City Project, 10,000 new CCTV cameras and one lakh smart LED street lights will be installed. She also mentioned the establishment of 53 new speed courts and hybrid courtrooms and said the proposal to relocate Tihar Jail outside city limits is under examination.

Highlighting social security measures, the Chief Minister said construction workers are being provided financial assistance, a Gig Worker Welfare Board has been constituted, 500 'Palna' crèche centres are being set up, new pensions sanctioned, and senior citizen homes developed. She added that Rs 1,700 crore worth of projects are underway under the Delhi Village Development Board, and Rs 700 crore allocated for development works in slum clusters.

On economic growth, environment and the rejuvenation of the Yamuna, the Chief Minister said Delhi's Budget has increased from Rs 75,000 crore to Rs 1 lakh crore. She said the government is working on Ease of Doing Business reforms, a Single Window System, expansion of e-District services and policies for MSMEs and manufacturing. Addressing environmental concerns, she said tackling garbage dumps, pollution and cleaning the Yamuna remain top priorities, with measures including drain desilting, a new master drainage plan, STP upgradation, biogas and e-waste plants, and a comprehensive solar policy. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)