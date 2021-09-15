Jaipur, Sep 14 (PTI) The opposition BJP on Tuesday cornered the Rajasthan government over the issue of unemployment and demanded it to release a white paper on the matter.

Raising the matter during zero hour, BJP MLA Satish Poonia said that the Gehlot government has "failed" to provide jobs and unemployment allowance to youths as promised in the election manifesto.

"Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot talks about the unemployment in the country by tweeting but he forgets that Rajasthan is the state with the highest unemployment," he said.

Poonia, who is also the BJP state president, said that the state government should issue a white paper and tell how many people have been given employment till now and how many unemployed have got allowance.

Raising questions on the credibility of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), BJP MLA Vasudev Devnani said that the fairness and selection process of the RPSC was under doubt. He also accused the RPSC of benefitting the relatives of Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara in Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) recruitment examination.

Other legislators of the BJP, including Ashok Lahoty and Deepti Maheshwari, also spoke on the issue.

