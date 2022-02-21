Jammu, Feb 21 (PTI) A BJP corporator from Srinagar was detained on Monday for questioning after he was found driving a stolen vehicle in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Nazir Ahmad Gilkar was on his way to Srinagar along with two personal security officers in a sports utility vehicle (SUV) when he was stopped by the traffic police led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Himmat Singh for checking of documents, they said.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: 11-Year-Old Minor Girl Kidnapped, Raped and Murdered in Surat; 2 Detained.

The officials said Gilkar was taken to the Udhampur police station after it was found that he was driving a stolen vehicle having a Haryana registration number.

"The chassis and the registration numbers of the vehicle were not matching and on scrutiny, we came to know that it is a stolen vehicle. The number plate of the vehicle resembled a high security registration plate (HSRP)," DSP Singh said.

Also Read | Chinese President Xi Jinping’s Daughter Xi Mingze Living in America, Reveals US Senator Vicky Hartzler.

He said the case was handed over to the Udhampur police for a thorough investigation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)