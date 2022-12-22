Ranchi, Dec 22 (PTI) The BJP on Thursday created a ruckus in the Jharkhand Assembly demanding dismissal of the state Advocate General Rajiv Ranjan, alleging that he is involved in a conspiracy to protect a mining scam accused who was arrested by the ED.

As soon as the House began, saffron party MLAs trooped into the well of the House shouting slogans against the JMM-led government claiming that it wanted to “manage” the case.

Citing reports appearing in a section of the media over an intercepted telephone conversation between Ranjan and the chief minister's media advisor Abhishek Prasad, the opposition party alleged that there was a plan to send a lawyer to Pankaj Mishra, a key accused in the stone mining scam, to know about the questions asked during his interrogation in the ED custody.

Mishra was arrested on July 19 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case. In September, the central agency said in a statement that he “controls” illegal mining business in Chief Minister Hemant Soren's assembly constituency through his accomplices.

The ED has filed charge sheet against Mishra and his two aides on September 16 before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Ranchi.

The BJP MLAs returned to their seats after some time.

Speaking to media persons outside the House later, senior BJP leader Babulal Marandi alleged the state government is trying to “manage” the case.

“This government can go to any extent to protect criminals. Where is the state going? The government should dismiss the advocate general and remove the CM's media advisor immediately,” said Marandi, a former chief minister.

Efforts to reach the advocate general for his comment did not fructify.

When contacted, JMM spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya said the party would not make any comment on this now.

Meanwhile, BJP legislator Bhanu Pratap Sahi urged the government to stop the encroachment of water bodies across the state.

“If they were encroached upon, water sources will vanish and people will face water shortage. I would request the government to set up district-level dedicated committees to stop encroachment and conserve the water sources,” Sahi said.

Drinking Water and Sanitation Department Minister Mithilesh Kumar Thakur said that deputy commissioners of each district are competent enough to take action in such cases.

AJSU legislator Lambodar Mahto claimed that the PDS dealers have not received their commission for 16 months.

Agriculture Minister Badal Patralekh said that the commission of a few months is pending, as the state government is waiting to receive Rs 64.46 crore from the centre.

“As soon as we receive the amount, the dealers will be paid,” he said.

On the issue of power crisis raised by Congress legislator Deepika Pandey Singh, minister in-charge Banna Gupta said worn-out poles and wires will be replaced.

Earlier in the day, BJP's Kanke legislator lay on the floor near the assembly gate as a patient for some time to highlight the alleged dismal condition of the state's Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi.

