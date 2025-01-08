Pilibhit (UP), Jan 7 (PTI) A Dalit leader of the ruling BJP staged a protest at the district magistrate's office here on Tuesday and claimed that his life is under threat from an MLA of his party.

The MLA dismissed the accusations, alleging the leader is acting at the behest of others for cheap popularity.

Shanti Swaroop Sonkar, the president of BJP's Scheduled Caste Morcha in Pilibhit, staged a protest with his supporters at the district magistrate's office here.

Sonkar, the husband of Kalayanpur Naugawan village head, accused Barkheda MLA Swami Prabaktanand (Jayadrath) of threatening him over a dispute regarding the construction of an RSETI (Rural Self Employment Training Institute) center in the village and requested administrative action.

"District Magistrate Sanjay Singh has assured an investigation into the matter," he told PTI.

Sonkar alleged that the MLA, whose in-laws reside in the same village, is trying to benefit his relatives under the guise of the RSETI center's construction.

He alleged that the MLA is helping his relatives illegally occupy village land under the pretext of building the RSETI center.

"The land being allotted includes individuals, who are ineligible," Sonkar claimed, adding the MLA's actions might lead to his murder.

He also accused the MLA's relatives of cutting down valuable trees on his land.

Demanding an open meeting to gather the opinion of the villagers, Sonkar asserted that most locals support the center's construction.

Denying the allegations, Prabaktanand said, "I have never even spoken to Shanti Swaroop Sonkar. His accusations are baseless and false."

The MLA claimed that Sonkar is seeking publicity and acting under someone else's influence.

"The center is being constructed due to my efforts and it will benefit everyone," he told PTI.

Meanwhile, the district magistrate said the land for the RSETI center's construction had been provided by the village through the Rural Development Department.

"An RSETI center is being constructed in Kalyanpur Naugawan village under the Barkheda Assembly constituency at a cost of Rs 2.5 crore. Displaced residents will soon be rehabilitated and no villager will face any issues," he added.

The sub-divisional magistrate (Sadar) has been tasked with investigating the matter.

