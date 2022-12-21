Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 21 (ANI): After the Enforcement Directorate named KCR's daughter K Kavitha in the chargesheet in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case, the BJP demanded the resignation of the Chief Minister to ensure "fair investigation".

ED mentioned K Kavitha in the Delhi Excise Policy charge sheet accusing her of holding a 65 per cent stake in a liquor company.

BJP National General Secretary and Telangana State incharge, Tarun Chugh said, "In light of the ED's chargesheet on K Kavitha, KCR must tender his resignation to facilitate fair investigation".

In a letter released by Chugh, he said that the BJP was making this point regarding Kavitha's involvement in the alleged Delhi Liquor scam and "has been vindicated".

"The point that the BJP has been making that K.Kavitha, daughter of Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao is involved in the Delhi Liquor scam has been vindicated with the ED vividly defining her role in the Chargesheet that it filed yesterday," he said.

"The chargesheet gives all details right from scamsters meeting her in her residence in Hyderabad to her meetings with the culprits in Oberai Hotel New Delhi," the BJP leader added.

He alleged that the ED chargesheet mentions how KCR's daughter "masterminded" a "bribe" of over Rs 100 crores for AAP.

"The ED chargesheet mentions how she masterminded a bribe of over Rs.100 crores, as part of the south group, for the AAP conduits and how eventually the group got over Rs.192 crore profit from the deal. The silence of the Chief Minister on the entire episode is telling. BJP has always maintained that KCR and his family have been into deep corruption and the evidence is unfolding one after another," he said.

"It is now clear that KCR's drama of BRS is just to divert people's attention from the liquor scam and desperate attempt to save his daughter. In light of ED's chargesheet on Kavitha, KCR must tender his resignation to facilitate a fair investigation," Chugh added.

Earlier today, Kalvakuntla Kavitha tweeted, "Rajagopal Anna.. Don't rush!! Even if my name is mentioned 28 times or 28000 times a lie is not true. #TruthWillPrevail." (ANI)

