By Amit Kumar

New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): Janata Dal-United (JD-U) national president and Lok Sabha MP Rajeev Ranjan alias Lalan Singh on Monday said that BJP is doing politics on the Hooch tragedy in Bihar's Saran and the death toll due to spurious liquor in Saran given by the administration is genuine and if the BJP says the number is 200 deaths, then the party should share the name and details of those who died in the Hooch tragedy.

In an exclusive interview, Lalan Singh told ANI that the government figure is the correct figure. Apart from this, if BJP is talking about the death of 200 people, then it should tell their names and addresses. It is a different thing that they keep accusing for political reasons but the biggest question is that making and drinking spurious liquor is a criminal tendency and that comes under the category of crime.

"Anyone who commits a crime will be caught and punished. There is complete liquor prohibition in Bihar. Despite this, if some people mess up, then there is a law and people also violate the law and for violation of the law, the legal process is there for the same.

JDU president further said to ANI that in a previous case of spurious liquor deaths in Gopalganj, the lower court has given death sentences to those who made spurious liquor, so action was also taken.

"The people of BJP, who are alleging 200 deaths because of the Saran Hooch tragedy, should tell the maximum number of people who died due to spurious liquor from 2016 to 2021 in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. Whose rule is there in those states? It is not right to politicize the making of spurious liquor and the deaths caused by it," the JDU President told ANI.

JDU president Lalan Singh further attacked BJP and said that if BJP has any data, then they should bring it to the public. There are thousands of death in Madhya Pradesh, in Karnataka, so if they have the figures of Bihar too, then tell us.

"I want to ask BJP about the deaths in Bihar due to spurious liquor in the National Crime Records Bureau. The NCRB does not belong to the Bihar government. NCRB is not an organization of the Government of Bihar, it is an organization of the Government of India and the minister of the Government of India should be asked," he said.

To a question about Chirag Paswan, the JDU leader said, "We do not take any notice of what Chirag Paswan is saying and he does not carry much importance to be noticed." (ANI)

