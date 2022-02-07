Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 7 (ANI): Former Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti on Monday lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre and said that they are executing a 'Godse agenda' of dividing the Hindu and Muslim communities.

Mufti also said that the Delimitation Commission's draft is unacceptable to the party.

Speaking to media persons here, Mufti said, "The draft is a reflection of the BJP furthering its divisive agenda, separating Hindus and Muslims. They want to make it Godse's India."

"It is unacceptable. A sheer dictatorship is prevailing in the country," she alleged.

Further, Mufti said that the issue of the Delimitation Commission's draft will be discussed in the meeting of PAGD (People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration) on February 23.

"Delimitation Commission's proposal has not come as a surprise. It is another onslaught of democracy in Jammu and Kashmir," she said.

Alleging that the BJP is trying to "strengthen its constituencies and attempting to make voters irrelevant", Mufti said, "They want to disempower the majority communities, be it in Rajouri or Chenab valley. Merging Anantnag Parliamentary seat with the Jammu regions is an attempt to make voters irrelevant."The PDP chief wondered how would a Parliamentarian reach Rajouri or Chenab valley when the road remains closed for six months. While reacting to the arrest of Journalists in Kashmir, Mufti further alleged that the government is curbing every dissent in the Valley."Fahad has been arrested. Earlier Sajad Gul was arrested, and now I came to know that more Journalists are being summoned. Nobody is allowed to speak up in Kashmir. Our district president for Ganderbal was arrested just because he spoke against the Delimitation Commission. He was taken to the police station, but was released later," she said. (ANI)

