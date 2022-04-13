New Delhi, Apr 13 (PTI) BJP president J P Nadda has formed a five-member committee of the party's women members to visit the site of alleged rape and murder of a minor girl in Nadia in West Bengal to enquire into the incident.

The party said the members of the fact-finding committee are party's vice president and MP Rekha Verma, Uttar Pradesh government minister Baby Rani Maurya, Tamil Nadu MLA Vanathi Srinivasan, who is also BJP women wing head, Kushbu Sunder and West Bengal MLA Sreerupa Mitra Choudhury.

Also Read | With Inflation Likely to Exceed 6 Per Cent for Three Consecutive Quarters, Especially if … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

The girl, a class 9 student, died after she was allegedly gang-raped at a birthday party at the house of the accused on April 5.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee recently triggered a row after expressing doubt about the cause of the girl's death, attributed to gang-rape by her family.

Also Read | Hanskhali Rape Case: BJP Constitutes Five-Member Fact-Finding Team To Investigate Minor’s Rape, Murder in West Bengal.

She said the minor and one of the arrested accused, the son of a local Trinamool Congress leader, were in a relationship and wondered whether she was pregnant.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)