Agartala, Mar 22 (PTI) The ruling BJP in Tripura on Friday said Agartala mayor Dipak Majumder will be the party's candidate for Ramnagar assembly bypolls.

This seat fell vacant following the death of veteran party MLA Surajit Dutta in December last year. Voting will take place on April 19.

Majumder will take on former CPI(M) MLA Ratan Das, who will contest as an INDIA bloc candidate.

Chief Minister Manik Saha congratulated Majumder for his nomination as the party candidate.

"I congratulated Mayor Dipak Majumder for his nomination as the BJP candidate for Ramanagar assembly seat. To support Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I appeal to the electors of the assembly constituency to cast their votes for him on April 19," Saha wrote on his Facebook page.

"I am familiar with the sentiments of the people of Ramnagar assembly constituency for many years. In fact, I used to accompany former MLA Surajit Dutta during his 40-year tenure from the constituency. I am confident that the party will win from the seat," Majumder told reporters.

Asked if he intends to resign as mayor after winning the by-elections, he said, "The party has fielded me from the prestigious seat for which I thank the party's central leadership. The party will take a decision on my fate after April 19," he said.

