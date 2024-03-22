The Indian government has taken steps to extend the Product Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for the automobile and auto component industry by one year. The Ministry of Heavy Industry issued a Gazette Notification about the extension of the PLI Scheme tenure and also introduced partial amendments. The amendments aim to provide more clarity, flexibility, support, and competitiveness to the manufacturers.

As per the new amendments, if the company fails to meet the DSV (Determined Sales Value) over the first year's threshold, it will not receive any incentive for that year but will still get benefits in the next year if it meets the threshold calculated on 10% year-on-year growth over the first year's threshold. With this new provision, the Indian government aims to ensure a level playing field for approved automobile companies and safeguard those that prefer front-load investments.

The incentives under the amended PLI scheme will be applicable for five consecutive years starting from FY 23-24. In the extended periods, the automobile industry will manufacture more vehicles due to the high demand of consumers. Following the increased investments in the sector, car and bike insurance purchases will also rise in the market, resulting in overall growth of the insurance sector.

The amended PLI scheme will benefit manufacturers until March 31, 2028.

