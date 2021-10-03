Bengaluru, Oct 3 (PTI): The Bharatiya Janata Party core committee on Sunday finalised the names of probable candidates who would contest the Hanagal and Sindagi bypolls in Karnataka to take place on October 30.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the list would be sent to the central leadership for its nod. The party finalised also the election-in-charge for the two constituencies.

The BJP said in a statement that the State Large and Medium Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani and the Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol would be in-charge of Hanagal and Sindagi constituencies respectively.

After the announcement, Nirani tweeted: "I thank Hon'ble CM Shri @BSBommai, State BJP President Shri @nalinkateel for making me Hangal by-poll in-charge. I seek the support and cooperation of everyone. I'm certain that people of Hangal will bless BJP."

Regarding the candidates, sources in the BJP told PTI that the party has zeroed in on Revathi Shivakumar Udasi, who is the daughter-in-law of C M Udasi. Udasi's death necessitated the by-poll.

Revathi's husband Shivakumar is also a BJP MP from Haveri-Gadag constituency.

Regarding Sindagi, the sources said Ramesh Bhusanur who lost to the JD(S) candidate M C Managuli in the 2018 election would be fielded again.

Bhusanur had represented Sindagi constituency in 2013 defeating Managuli. However, he lost the polls in 2018 to Managuli.

After Managuli's death, the seat fell vacant and the by-poll was announced.

The Congress has announced former JD(S) MLA late M C Managuli's son Ashok Managuli as its candidate for Sindagi constituency, party sources said adding that the party intends to field MLC Srinivas Mane from Hanagal.

The JD(S), on the other hand, has announced Nazia Shakeel Ahmed Angadi as its Sindagi candidate while Niyaz Shaikh would contest from Hanagal, a party office-bearer told PTI.

This election would be second major test for the two-month-old Basavaraj Bommai government, the first one being the municipal elections, in which the BJP sailed through smoothly.

