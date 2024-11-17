New Delhi, November 17: BJP has announced the formation of the election manifesto committee to prepare vision document and list promises for the upcoming assembly elections in Delhi. The Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Saturday announced a 12-member Manifesto Committee headed by South Delhi BJP MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri.

The election manifesto committee includes Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Harsh Vardhan, Arvinder Singh Lovely, Vijay Goyal, Satish Upadhyay, Meenakshi Lekhi, Pravesh Sahib Singh, Ajay Mahavar, Praveen Shankar Kapoor, Abhishek Tandon, Rajkumar Fulwariya and Neetu Dabas. Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva Forms Election Manifesto Committee for 2025 Assembly Elections.

Earlier a top BJP source said, "The party has completed its groundwork and is ready to hit the ground soon. All the planning, including at the micro level, has been done. By the end of this month, we will be ready to hit the ground with our full dedication and force. Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: AAP To Take Public Feedback on All 70 Seats for Ticket Distribution, Says Gopal Rai.

The Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva had held a meeting with all 7 MPs of Delhi along with Delhi Election in-charge Baijayant Panda. It was the first official meeting and a series of meetings will be held in future for the upcoming polls. Assembly elections in Delhi are expected to be held in early 2025.

