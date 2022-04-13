New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI): Highlighting the Centre's commitment to the welfare of the poor, Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government never calculates electoral benefits before public welfare adding that there is an environment of 'pro-incumbency' in the country, unlike during the earlier regimes.

Briefing the press here, Goyal discussed the work being done by the government as part of BJP's "Samajik Nyay Pakhwada".

"Welfare of the poor is our priority. We do not consider electoral statistics while working for the welfare of the poor. During the COVID situation, the Centre spent 3.40 lakh crore in which about one thousand lakh tonnes of food grains have been provided to 80 crore people at free of cost," said the Union Minister.

Mentioning PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, he said the country runs the world's largest food security programme in addition to the food grains given under the National Food Security Act.

Goyal said, "It was Prime Minister's vision that the poor were connected through technology by means of One Nation One ration card in order to provide free ration to 80 crore people."

"People are happy with the government's welfare work and the recent results of the Assembly elections in several states indicate that. Earlier, the country always felt anti-incumbency, now there is a pro incumbency witnessed in the country," added the Union Minister. (ANI)

