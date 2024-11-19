Chandigarh, Nov 19 (PTI) Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday alleged that the ruling BJP failed to give satisfactory answers to questions raised by the Congress in the state Assembly.

"The failures of the BJP government have been exposed in the beginning itself and these failures are a sign of things to come," the Congress leader said after the winter session of the Haryana Assembly concluded here on Tuesday.

He alleged that the BJP government, like in its previous avatar, could neither provide fertilisers to farmers nor MSP for crops.

The government could not give satisfactory answers to the questions raised by the Congress in the House, he said.

"Not only this, the government also lied about the availability of fertilisers. The government said that there is no shortage of fertilisers, whereas farmers of entire Haryana are in distress due to the non-availability of fertilisers," he said.

"In the history of Haryana, fertilisers have had to be distributed inside police stations and under police protection only in BJP rule. Every time, fertilisers are given to farmers after the sowing season is over. Due to this, there is a huge loss in production," he added.

The Nayab Singh Saini government has maintained that there is no shortage of DAP or urea fertilisers and enough stocks are available.

Hooda, meanwhile, said the BJP had promised to give Rs 3,100 per quintal for paddy in Haryana after coming to power, "but the truth is that after forming the government, the BJP did not even give MSP to the farmers".

"Farmers had to sell their crops at a rate of Rs 200 to 400 less than the current MSP. Similarly, before the elections, the BJP had promised to give gas cylinders for Rs 500 to households and Rs 2100 every month to women. But the government has not fulfilled any of its promises till now," he said.

Hooda said the Congress had demanded that the practice of contractual employment in Haryana should be stopped and skilled workers should be regularised.

He said during elections, the BJP announced to provide two lakh jobs, "but now they are not ready to discuss this and neither has the government started any process of new recruitments".

"Unemployment is continuously increasing in Haryana. Due to this, 54 per cent of the youth of the state are going to other states and other countries in search of employment," he claimed.

Hooda said when Congress was in power, it had made Haryana number one in development, "whereas BJP has made it number one in poverty".

"The figures of the current government show that today 70 per cent of the population of Haryana is below the poverty line... The BJP should tell what happened to its claims of development? If there has been development, then how did such a large population become poor," he questioned.

He alleged the state debt is rising and accused the BJP of ruining the economy of Haryana.

