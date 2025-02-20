New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) The newly elected Delhi government led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has vowed to work tirelessly for the city's development and to fulfil all commitments made to the people during the election campaign.

Following Gupta's swearing-in as Delhi's ninth chief minister, she and her six cabinet ministers performed 'Yamuna Aarti' at Vasudev Ghat on Thursday evening.

Speaking to the media after performing the aarti, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who took oath as minister, said that the government would work day and night.

"We want to make one thing clear -- this government is not here to rest or make excuses. We are here to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision and work for the people of Delhi."

CM Gupta, after taking charge of office at the Delhi Secretariat said, "Not a single day will be wasted in realising our mission of a 'Viksit Delhi'. We will fulfil all the commitments made to the people of Delhi."

The BJP's Delhi unit chief Virendra Sachdeva emphasised the government's dedication to cleaning up the Yamuna and restoring its uninterrupted flow. "We want to make Maa Yamuna clean and free-flowing. This marks the beginning of the BJP's commitment."

He highlighted that efforts to clean the Yamuna began days ago and would now gain momentum.

Another minister Parvesh Verma, who defeated AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi Assembly constituency, said, "We have taken an oath and resolved not only to clean the Yamuna but also to fulfil all our promises."

He assured people that the administration was resolute in fulfilling its commitments to the people of Delhi.

Kapil Mishra, another key minister, underscored the significance of seeking divine blessings before embarking on governance. "With Maa Yamuna's blessings, we will implement our vision," he said.

