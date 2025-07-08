Bhopal, Jul 8 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari on Tuesday staged a protest over an FIR registered against him for allegedly forcing a man to make fake claims, accusing the ruling BJP government of suppressing the voice of the opposition by misusing power in the state.

A case was registered against Patwari by Mungaoli police in Ashoknagar district last month in connection with news of a youth from the Lodhi community from Moodra Barwah village being assaulted and fed faeces.

The youth had met Patwari during the latter's visit to Orchcha on June 25 and sought help in the faeces-feeding incident. He later claimed that the Congress leader had forced him to lodge a complaint.

The police later claimed the faeces-feeding allegation was wrong and booked Patwari for trying to spread animosity in society, instigating fights between castes and disrupting the peace by sharing a video related to the youth on social media.

Talking to reporters, Patwari said, "Today, all Congress leaders are joining the 'Ashoknagar Nyay Satyagraha' to fight for the common people of Ashok Nagar. People have given us the responsibility of the opposition, and we are fighting for their problems. We have been demanding that the government fulfil the promises it made during elections."

"We are going to court arrest in the case in which an FIR has been registered against me," he said.

Patwari exuded confidence that the Congress would form a government in the state after 1,208 days.

Meanwhile, State Sports and Cooperatives Minister Vishwas Sarang alleged that Congress leaders were addicted to spreading sensational news without facts to improve their image.

He claimed that Patwari had already done illegal work by presenting lies about the incident in Ashoknagar, and now, by protesting, he is "exhibiting arrogance".

Patwari had spread false news about the youth in Ashoknagar and defamed the man by revealing his identity, Sarang alleged, demanding that the Congress leader apologise.

He further denied the Congress's claims that the state government had stopped party leaders from going to Ashoknagar for the protest.

The Congress had earlier said that it would stage a protest and court arrest in Ashoknagar if the FIR against Patwari is not withdrawn by July 7.

