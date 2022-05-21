Lucknow, May 20 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday accused the ruling BJP of failing to control crime in Uttar Pradesh.

Yadav claimed that crimes against children have attained new records under the BJP rule.

In a statement issued from the SP headquarters, Yadav claimed that from January 1 to April 30, 82 children, including 35 boys and 47 girls, have gone missing from four districts of the state.

The former chief minister said 28 children are missing in Kushinagar, 23 in Deoria, 16 in Gorakhpur, and 15 in Maharajganj.

"Anarchy and disorder are being encouraged in the state. The BJP leaders are arrogant and the local administration is under pressure from the ruling party to save the culprits," Yadav said.

“A Dalit girl was raped and murdered by a BJP worker in Saurikh, Kannauj. Her body had several injury marks due to the physical assault,” he claimed.

He also said that BJP supporters recently created a ruckus at a toll plaza in Jhansi.

Yadav said it is important to save the people, especially women, of Uttar Pradesh from the criminals, BJP leaders and state police.

When will Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who claims to have zero-tolerance towards crime, put an end to the anarchy unleashed by the unbridled leaders of his own party, he said.

