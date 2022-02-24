Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 24 (ANI): Maharashtra minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik's sister Saeeda Khan on Thursday said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre is unsettled with the Opposition, alleging that her brother has been taken into custody out of vendetta.

Talking to ANI, Khan said, "ED took him into custody by misusing power. The protocol wasn't followed. I think the BJP govt is unsettled with the Opposition. This has been done out of vendetta. I went to meet him today because I'm his family physician."

"They allowed me into the building but I wasn't allowed to meet him as his statement was being recorded. We met in a lift, and he told me that this is a fight for the truth. We have to be united and people are with us," she added.

Khan had reached the Enforcement Directorate's office on Thursday morning, but she was stopped outside the office.

Malik was sent to the ED custody for seven days by a court in Mumbai, in a money laundering case.

Meanwhile, ED in a remand application against Malik in Special PMLA court on Wednesday mentioned that complainant Munira Plumber had filed a complaint in small causes court in 1989 that he was forcing and threatening her to give her property (Goawala Compound) to him. (ANI)

