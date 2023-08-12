Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 11 (ANI): Launching a blistering attack on the leader of the opposition, Akhilesh Yadav, during the monsoon session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated, “Our Government will be formed again not just in 2024, but also in 2027 and 2032.”

The Chief Minister was replying to the leaders of opposition parties in the discussion on floods and drought in the Legislative Assembly.

Using lines from a poem by Tulsidas, the CM attacked Akhilesh Yadav and said, “Tulsidas ji said, ‘Samrath ko Nahi koi Dosh Gosain...’ These words literally fit such people, because those who eat with silver spoons are unaware of the problems of the poor, farmers, and Dalits. How would you understand their pain? Everyone in the country is aware of how they treated the most backward and backward people.”

The CM further said, “Chaudhary Charan Singh, the great farmer leader, and former Prime Minister of India, believed that the country's path to development is through the streets of the villages. If the Samajwadi Party had even considered Chaudhary Charan Singh's words during its tenure, it's likely that Uttar Pradesh wouldn't have witnessed such a high incidence of farmer suicides in its history.”

The Chief Minister continued by saying, “Along with Chaudhary Charan Singh's words, I recall the lines of great litterateur Ram Kumar Verma ji, and it is with this in mind that the double-engine government is operating. These were the lines dedicated to the ‘annadata’ farmers of the country: ‘Hey Gram Devta Namaskar, Sone chandi se nahi kintu tumne mitti se kiya pyar, Hey Gram Devta Namaskar’. People who are obsessed with gold and silver will not understand the significance of the ‘annadata’ farmers. They will not even understand the pain of these farmers.”

The Chief Minister pointed out that if there is talk of India's agriculture, then the word ‘Bari’ is also associated with it. “Animal husbandry is also a part of it. And the bull you are talking about is also a part of that. In your time, slaughter was handed over to eat, in our time, this animal remains a part of the wealth.”

Lashing out at Akhilesh Yadav for not speaking on flood and drought, the CM said, “I had been listening to the leader of the opposition party for the last one hour, and in a one-hour speech on flood and drought issues, he only mentioned Gorakhpur's water logging and nothing else. Observing the statements of the leader of the opposition party, it appeared evident that the mandates of 2014, 2017, 2019, and 2022 were not given by the public just like that.”

CM Yogi emphasized that the welfare of the farmer has never been a priority for the SP. “The farmers have no caste or religion. For farmers, there is the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, crop insurance, and soil health card.”

Countering Akhilesh Yadav's remarks regarding the Kanwar Yatra, CM Yogi Adityanath pointed out that the Leader of the Opposition appears to be troubled by the flower-petal shower during the yatra. During your time, there was a ban on the Kanwar Yatra. Our government does not discriminate against anyone. CM Yogi drew attention to the fact that public prayers such as Namaz are not held on the streets, and this was done solely through dialogue. (ANI)

