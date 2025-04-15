Lucknow, Apr 15 (PTI) Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday accused BJP governments in Uttar Pradesh and at the Centre of not delivering on their promises and alleged that the party was repackaging old schemes with new names to mislead the public.

"Before they become zero themselves, everything around them is turning into zero," Yadav said in a swipe at the BJP in a post on X.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for April 15, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

"Just like their 'zero tolerance' has become zero, the slogan of 'zero poverty' will also turn out to be a BJP-style jumla," the former chief minister said.

India gave the world the concept of zero in mathematics, "not for distributing lies among people", he added.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, April 15 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

"Poverty is eradicated through actions, not words. And when it comes to action, the BJP government stands at zero," Yadav said, claiming that the government will leave everything in a state of "shunya" (zero) before its exit.

He also criticised the BJP for renaming rural development schemes.

"They may continue their old tradition of deceit by renaming schemes like Ambedkar Village and Lohia Village, and presenting them in new formats but they have nothing original to offer," he added.

Yadav called on the BJP to fulfil its promises.

"Before making new promises, they should transfer Rs 15 lakh into people's bank accounts, visit the adopted villages to witness their plight and wipe the dust that has settled on the unfulfilled promises of homes for all and water in every home," he said.

"At least stop lying to the poor," he said terming the BJP's approach as "deplorable".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)