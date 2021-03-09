Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 9 (ANI): Shortly after Trivendra Singh Rawat resigned as chief minister of Uttarakhand, Congress leader and former Chief Minister Harish Rawat on Tuesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of bringing political instability in the state, adding that the party has no right to form government in the state.

He further alleged that a change of leadership in Uttarakhand shows that the BJP has admitted that they have failed to accelerate development in the state.

"A change of face is an admission on the part of BJP leadership that they failed miserably to expedite the development of Uttarakhand. BJP is guilty of bringing political instability to the state, has no right to form govt. Fresh elections should be held in Uttarakhand", said the Congress leaders while speaking to reporters here today.

Earlier today, Rawat had predicted a change of power in Uttarakhand before Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat resigned later in the day and had said the BJP is not going to come back to power in the 2022 state Assembly polls.

"I can see a change in power happening. Even the BJP's central leadership has admitted that its present government in the state could not do much. No matter who they bring now they will not come back to power in 2022," said the Congress leader while talking to reporters here today.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday submitted his resignation to Governor Baby Rani Maurya paving the way for leadership change in the state as the ruling BJP gears up for Assembly elections next year. Rawat announced his resignation at a press conference here.

He also said ruling party MLAs will meet at the state BJP office on Wednesday at 10 am.

"I have submitted my resignation as CM to the Governor today. The party gave me a golden opportunity to serve this state for four years. I had never thought that I would get such an opportunity. The party has now decided that the opportunity to serve as CM should be given to someone else now. Nine days are left for the completion of four years of my government," he said.

As of now, Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya has asked Trivendra Singh Rawat to be the acting Chief Minister till a new chief minister takes charge.

"Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat submitted his resignation today. While accepting his resignation, I have asked him to be the acting CM till a new CM is appointed and takes charge," said the Uttarakhand Governor.

According to sources, several MLAs and some ministers had complained about the style of governance of the Chief Minister to the party leadership. The party had sent it's Vice President Raman Singh as an observer for the emergency core group meeting, which was also attended by Gautam. (ANI)

