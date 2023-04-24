Haridwar, Apr 24 (PTI) Newly formed political party Ekam Sanatan Bharat (ESB) held its first session at Jairam Ashram here and accused the BJP of doing nothing for Hindus despite coming to power at the Centre "on their support".

"BJP came to power on the support of Hindu votes but has done nothing to benefit the community. It has been in power since 2014 but cow slaughter has not been banned, Hindu temples have not been freed from government control and minority appeasement continues in violation of the Constitution,” ESB national president Ankur Sharma said at the session held on Sunday.

The party will go to Sanatan believers with these issues and sensitize them about how all political parties have misled them since Independence, he said.

"After Independence, ESB is the only political party to enter the elections keeping Sanatan values and standards in front. By declaring their ‘Sapta Siddhanta' (seven principles), the party has articulated the values with which it is going to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections," Sharma said.

More than 1,000 members from across the country participated in the meeting of the party which was announced on March 27 this year in Jammu.

The new party was formed after local ‘Ikkjutt Jammu Party', which was active in Jammu and registered with the Election Commission, chose to expand pan-India with the name Ekam Sanatan Bharat.

