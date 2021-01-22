Mumbai, Jan 22 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress leader and state energy minister Nitin Raut on Friday accused the BJP of hypocrisy and claimed the latter was celebrating the birth anniversary of Netaji Suchash Chandra Bose on Saturday with an eye on West Bengal polls to be held in the middle of this year.

Raut, chairman of AICC's SC department, said Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and BJP cannot pay homage to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose by celebrating his birth anniversary as it was opposed to his secular ideology and revolutionary deeds.

The BJP set up Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti Samiti under the chairmanship of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and has organized a program on January 23.

"With the Assembly elections in West Bengal, some people suddenly started remembering Rabindranath Tagore and Subhash Chandra Bose. The BJP has no moral right to celebrate Subhash Babu's birth anniversary," Raut said.

