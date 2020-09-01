New Delhi [India], September 1 (ANI): Continuing its attack on the BJP, the Congress on Tuesday accused the ruling party of having "an unholy nexus" with Facebook "to subvert India's democracy" and sought an investigation.

In a statement, the party accused the BJP of "divide and rule" and claimed that the social media giant Facebook "is helping them achieve this".

"Casting aside democratic principles, BJP attempts to rule the nation by manipulating and coercing public opinion," the statement alleged.

The party referred to some articles in the media and alleged the "BJP is found to have availed the services of social media platforms to deceive the Indian public".

It alleged that Facebook's global leadership has been aware of "the biases and partisanship but remained willing participants, proving that the unholy nexus between BJP-FB has hit the nerve-centre of our nation's democratic functioning."

"According to the latest information in the public domain, this nexus has deeper roots. In the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP had flagged 44 `rival' pages to Facebook and as of August 31, 2019, 32 per cent of these pages, that is 14 out of the 44 had been pulled down by Facebook," the Congress said.

"It has also come in public knowledge that not only has Facebook pulled down pages that opposed the ruling party but upon the request of BJP - 17 pages which post out content in favour of the BJP govt's agenda have been reinstated," the party added. (ANI)

