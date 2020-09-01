Jalandhar, September 1: Displaying bravery, a 15-year-old on Sunday gave a tough time to bike-borne miscreants who tried to snatch her mobile. The incident took place at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Nagar near the Jalandhar-Kapurthala Road at around 2 pm. One of the snatchers attacked the girl with sharp weapons to rob her of her mobile phone. The entire incident was caught on CCTV and the footage went viral on social media. Delhi: Motorcycle-Borne Men Attack Woman in Greater Kailash, Snatch Gold Chain (Watch CCTV Video).

In spite of being injured, the girl kept fighting with the miscreants. She even got hold of one of the snatchers. Seeing the girl fighting with snatcher, passers-by also jumped into the girl. One miscreant was caught. In the footage, it could be seen that, one of the bike-borne men tried to snatch the girl, but after seeing, the girl’s bravery he tried to flee. The girl then got hold of him, soon after locals also gathered and caught the man. He was identified as Avinash Kumar. He is 22-year-old. He was later handed over to the police. Delhi Mom Foils Kidnapping Bid, Saves Daughter From Clutches of Abductors (Watch Video).

Video of The Incident:

Meanwhile, his partner managed to flee the spot. The girl also sustained injuries in the scuffle. She was to a private hospital where she was undergoing treatment. The girl told The Tribune, “I was heading home after tuition, when the accused came close to me. They started eve-teasing, which alerted me of their subsequent actions. I followed them till they returned my phone that I need for my studies. After grabbing the snatcher, I shouted and asked for help. Luckily, a man came and held the accused.”

Police registered case against Kumar under Sections 389 B and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code. His associate is still absconding. A manhunt operation has been launched to nab Kumar’s partner.

