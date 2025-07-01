Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 1 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party of Himachal Pradesh, under the leadership of Rajiv Bindal, criticised the Congress-led state government over the 'deteriorating law and order' after two NHAI officials were allegedly assaulted in Shimla.

While speaking with ANI on Tuesday, Bindal, who was re-elected to a third term, expressed gratitude to key leaders of the party, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Amit Shah, and JP Nadda, for their support and leadership.

Bindal was elected as the party's state president for the first time in 2020. Later, he was elected once more in April 2023 and again today, making him the first BJP leader in the state to hold the post of President three times. Bindal is also expected to lead the party in the 2027 Assembly elections.

He also thanked the party workers for their unwavering dedication as he conveyed confidence about the future of the BJP in the state, asserting that whenever elections are held in Himachal Pradesh, the BJP will undoubtedly form the government in the legislature.

Bindal further claimed that there is "worsening law and order" and pointed out the poor condition of the districts in the state. "Ministers are locking up National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials in rooms and beating them up. This is highly unfortunate," Bindal remarked.

The remark was in reference to the alleged assault of two NHAI officials, Yogesh and Achal Jindal, in Shimla, allegedly by state minister Anirudh Singh.

"Officers are not safe, as we have seen in recent incidents where they have been locked in rooms. This is a clear indication of the lawlessness prevailing in Himachal Pradesh," he said, reaffirming the BJP's commitment to stand with the public and provide full support during times of crisis.

Criticising the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led government for not fulfilling its promises to the people, he told ANI, "The present Congress government in Himachal Pradesh has failed completely. It has not been able to fulfil any of its promises to the people."

He also pointed out the government's actions, such as closing down thousands of schools and Primary Health Centres (PHCs).

"You can't claim to bring about a change in the system by shutting down schools and PHCs. This is not a change, it's a collapse of the system. Poor children are forced to travel kilometres just to attend school, and they have to seek admissions in private schools," Bindal said.

He also questioned the state government's commitment to education, claiming that the Directorate of Education is focused on shutting down institutions rather than improving the quality of education.

Commenting on the ongoing issues with law and order, Bindal also pointed out the rise in drug-related problems, which started in Chamba and has spread throughout the state.

"It is alarming how drugs are being supplied openly and the level of corruption that exists. These activities happen right under the noses of the ministers and the Chief Minister," Bindal stressed, and accused the state government of shielding the perpetrators.

Earlier today, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari wrote to CM Sukhu over the alleged assault of two NHAI officials, Yogesh and Achal Jindal in Shimla and expressed "profound shock" over the incident as he demanded a "thorough and impartial probe."

"I am writing to express my profound shock and strong condemnation regarding the recent brutal assault on Shri Achal Jindal, Manager (Technical) and site engineer, Sh Yogesh at Bhata Kuffer, Shimla. As per reports, both the officers were assaulted by the Minister of Rural and Panchayati Raj, Himachal Pradesh Shri Anirudh Singh during a site inspection related to highway construction works," the Union minister wrote in a letter addressed to the Himachal CM.

Notably, an FIR has been registered against Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Minister Anirudh Singh following allegations of physical assault. (ANI)

